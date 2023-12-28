How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Haley to hold Lebanon town hall forum following slavery gaffe in Berlin

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley/File
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley/File(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Laura Ullman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is set to make a campaign stop in the Upper Valley Thursday night, a day after what was widely perceived as a major gaffe on the campaign trail in the town of Berlin Wednesday night.

According to the New York Times, Haley was asked at a town hall meeting in Berlin about the cause of the Civil War. After an initial pause, she stumbled through an answer that made no mention of slavery. Although Haley on Thursday attempted to walk back the answer, Democrats, including President Biden, rebuked her response.

Despite the stumble, Haley has been gaining ground on former President Donald Trump in the Granite State, according to a CBS poll last week.

The town hall forum in Lebanon on Thursday takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event goes from 6 to 7:30.

Reporter Laura Ullman will have more on the town hall coming up on the Channel 3 News tonight.

Related Stories:

CBS poll: Haley gaining ground in New Hampshire

Will Sununu endorsement make a dent in Trump turnout?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Pouech
Vermont native stabbed to death in California attack
Matthew Ayotte
Burlington Police seek assault suspect
Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
Home and barn destroyed in Northeast Kingdom fire
Police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight in Newport on Monday.
Police identify man who died after fight in Newport
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in multiple Kohl's retail thefts

Latest News

File photo
Vt. lawmakers release accountability recommendations
File photo
Burlington gets ready to ring in the new year with Highlight
Bruce Stevens
Super Senior: Bruce Stevens
File photo
Vermont Emergency Eats program looks for future role