Haley to hold Lebanon town hall forum following slavery gaffe in Berlin

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is set to make a campaign stop in the Upper Valley Thursday night, a day after what was widely perceived as a major gaffe on the campaign trail in the town of Berlin Wednesday night.

According to the New York Times, Haley was asked at a town hall meeting in Berlin about the cause of the Civil War. After an initial pause, she stumbled through an answer that made no mention of slavery. Although Haley on Thursday attempted to walk back the answer, Democrats, including President Biden, rebuked her response.

Despite the stumble, Haley has been gaining ground on former President Donald Trump in the Granite State, according to a CBS poll last week.

The town hall forum in Lebanon on Thursday takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event goes from 6 to 7:30.

Reporter Laura Ullman will have more on the town hall coming up on the Channel 3 News tonight.

It was about slavery. https://t.co/q9bTDvtPne — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2023

Related Stories:

CBS poll: Haley gaining ground in New Hampshire

Will Sununu endorsement make a dent in Trump turnout?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.