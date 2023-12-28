Middlebury Snow Bowl lights up slopes for night skiing

HANCOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiing under the light of fluorescents instead of the sun - isn’t new to Vermonters - but for Middlebury College Snow Bowl - it’s this season’s new adventure.

“It’s our way of bringing the ski culture back to Middlebury,” Middlebury Snow Bowl general manager Mike Hussey said.

Snow Bowl general manager Mike Hussey said he wanted the Middlebury High School ski team to get the chance to practice again - since they don’t have time to make it up to the resort during school hours.

“A number of years ago, the high school had a state championship alpine ski team, and then it went away - they couldn’t get to the mountain in time to train - it went from state champions to nothing,” Hussey said.

And an added benefit - the rest of the community can enjoy the extra hours as well.

“Which we’re really excited about,” Hussey said.

Skiers and snowboarders can make their way down three trails - with the resort’s new quad lift.

Riders say it’s an easy way to get some runs in after school.

“If I had a few extra hours to spare, I would definitely come up here just relax, spend some time with my friends and do some fun seeing,” Middlebury resident Constantin Bellman said.

“The night skiiing is nice because you just come after a long day or whatever and just ski,” Monkton resident Clark Crary said.

And beginners of all ages - can practice on the Discovery Zone after dark as well.

“We live five minutes away from here so for us it’s awesome we can just come up and go skiing so we’re pretty excited about it,” Ripton resident Liza Allen said.

Liza Allen and Jack Straus are teaching two and half year-old Wren how to ski at the Snow Bowl.

“We hope it makes the snow bowl viable for a long time to come because we want to ski here for a long time,” Allen said.

Manager Hussey said the night skiing will help with the resort’s viability.

The added hours breaks up the business - so the resort doesn’t have to add parking, but can still keep money rolling in.

Even without fresh powder - riders say they will go as much as they can.

“If there’s snow on the ground you can ride it, go for it,” Crary said.

Night skiing is open Wednesday-Friday from 4:00-8:45p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.