New Lake Champlain Maritime Museum director an old hand on deck

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum this fall announced Chris Sabick as its new executive director.

Sabick, who has served since 2013 as the museum’s director of research and archaeology, brings decades of experience to the job.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Sabick about the new role and his hopes and dreams going forward.

