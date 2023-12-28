How to help
New Lake Champlain Maritime Museum director an old hand on deck

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum this fall announced Chris Sabick as its new executive director.

Sabick, who has served since 2013 as the museum’s director of research and archaeology, brings decades of experience to the job.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Sabick about the new role and his hopes and dreams going forward.

