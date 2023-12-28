Newsmaker Interview: Sen. President Phil Baruth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature returns to work in Montpelier next month and legislative leaders have said housing, the drug crisis, and flood recovery are among their top priorities.

It comes as the state faces the prospect of increased property taxes and dwindling pandemic-era funding from the federal government.

Darren Perron spoke with Senate President Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County, about his expectations for the session.

