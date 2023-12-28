How to help
Newsmaker Interview: Sen. President Phil Baruth

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature returns to work in Montpelier next month and legislative leaders have said housing, the drug crisis, and flood recovery are among their top priorities.

It comes as the state faces the prospect of increased property taxes and dwindling pandemic-era funding from the federal government.

Darren Perron spoke with Senate President Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County, about his expectations for the session.

You can hear more of Darren Perron’s conversation with Senator Baruth, as well as House Speaker Jill Krowinski, coming up this Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

