Police investigate Enosburg Walgreens burglary

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects who broke into the Walgreens in Enosburg early Thursday.

They say the men were caught on surveillance camera just after midnight breaking the window glass of the Main Street store with a hammer. They stole several cartons of cigarettes and fled the scene.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

