Police investigate Enosburg Walgreens burglary

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects who broke into the...
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects who broke into the Walgreens in Enosburg early Thursday.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects who broke into the Walgreens in Enosburg early Thursday.

They say the men were caught on surveillance camera just after midnight breaking the window glass of the Main Street store with a hammer. They stole several cartons of cigarettes and fled the scene.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

