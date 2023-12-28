How to help
Sen. Sanders tests positive for COVID

Sen. Bernie Sanders/File
Sen. Bernie Sanders/File(Susan Walsh | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Thursday announced he has COVID and will be lying low for the next few days.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sanders said his symptoms are minimal and he will continue to work from home in Vermont while isolating.

As the holiday season winds down, COVID cases have started to pick up nationwide, with the new variant JN.1 now the dominant strain.

Vermont’s latest weekly COVID surveillance update for the week ending December 23 said statewide hospitalization levels remain “low.” The next report, which will take into account the Christmas holiday, comes out on Wednesday.

