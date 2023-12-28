Senior housing in Hinesburg underway amid statewide push

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing is tight in Vermont. One sector specifically with a robust need is senior housing. Data from the state shows that by 2030, one in three Vermonters will be over 60 years old.

Kelley’s Field in Hinesburg is already independent senior living, and the construction is adding 24 units. Cathedral Square is developing the space, and they say their inquiry list for this complex already has 60 people.

The largest group of Vermonters are aged 60-69.

“We could have about 1000 units in our portfolio. Now, we could double what we have now and still not quite meet the demand.” Cathedral Square’s Cindy Reid says their entire organization, with over a dozen living complexes throughout the state, has a waitlist of around 1,200.

“For older adults, people want to stay in their communities. And if there’s not appropriate housing in the community, they need to go elsewhere, so that can be really hard,” said Reid.

Reid said the organization is working on two projects in Franklin County in addition to Kelley’s Field in Hinesburg.

She notes with an unprecedented need for affordable housing statewide, recent projects have been funded in part from federal pandemic dollars. Statewide data shows as of 2022, affordable housing production tripled compared to the previous five years thanks to this funding. Now, those are drying up and Reid says there’s a concern about future housing investments.

“We estimate that we need close to 4,000 units over the next ten years for age-specific housing throughout the state. So bit by bit, but we need to do more because the needs are so great,” said Reid.

Vermont’s Unit on Aging director Jason Pelopida says 80% of Vermonters over the age of 60 are renting their housing, half of whom pay rent 30% or more of their household income.

The state is working with HomeShare Vermont to implement a plan next year with goals to increase affordable senior housing in town centers.

“Older Vermonters, due to their physical condition, medical condition, find themselves in situations where they may have no choice but to go into long-term care or look into long-term care. Which, if they had the right supports in place, could age in place, could age well in their homes,” said Pelopida.

The state says funding and incentives for age-friendly housing will be important in this next decade, especially as 39% of older adults live alone.

“The AARP Age-Friendly Community Survey from 2022 is an older Vermonters, 45 and older, and 93% of online respondents stated is extremely important for them to age in their own homes. And about half of them need repairs to live independently,” said Pelopida.

The goal is for the 24 new apartments in Kelley’s Field to be open in the fall.

