How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont Emergency Eats program looks for future role

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Emergency Eats program is looking to make its food security program permanent.

The program started during the pandemic and was given a new mission in July to help feed flood victims. Five hubs across the state helped distribute food from participating restaurants. Officials say the program made a significant impact, distributing over 49,000 meals to Vermonters in need.

The program’s Amanda Witman says the idea was never to solve Vermont’s hunger crisis but to relieve some of it. She says they want the model to be used for future emergencies. “If this program were to be re-activated again and again in the context of other emergencies, the specifics of each emergency would dictate what adjustments need to be made to the program -- who is eligible for the meals, where are the meals being made?” she said.

Witman says they also want to make sure the program continues to benefit small businesses and farmers.

Related Stories:

Pandemic food program retooled to help feed flood victims

Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Pouech
Vermont native stabbed to death in California attack
Matthew Ayotte
Burlington Police seek assault suspect
Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
Home and barn destroyed in Northeast Kingdom fire
Police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight in Newport on Monday.
Police identify man who died after fight in Newport
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in multiple Kohl's retail thefts

Latest News

File photo
Vt. lawmakers release accountability recommendations
File photo
Burlington gets ready to ring in the new year with Highlight
Bruce Stevens
Super Senior: Bruce Stevens
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley/File
Haley to hold Lebanon town hall forum following slavery gaffe in Berlin