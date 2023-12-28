Vermont Emergency Eats program looks for future role

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Emergency Eats program is looking to make its food security program permanent.

The program started during the pandemic and was given a new mission in July to help feed flood victims. Five hubs across the state helped distribute food from participating restaurants. Officials say the program made a significant impact, distributing over 49,000 meals to Vermonters in need.

The program’s Amanda Witman says the idea was never to solve Vermont’s hunger crisis but to relieve some of it. She says they want the model to be used for future emergencies. “If this program were to be re-activated again and again in the context of other emergencies, the specifics of each emergency would dictate what adjustments need to be made to the program -- who is eligible for the meals, where are the meals being made?” she said.

Witman says they also want to make sure the program continues to benefit small businesses and farmers.

