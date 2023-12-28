How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. lawmakers release accountability recommendations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new push under the Golden Dome to make Vermont state government more accountable to taxpayers.

The Government Accountability Task Force this fall dug into ways to measure the success of government programs and spending. The group’s new report outlines ways to build new accountability requirements into state government, including creating a permanent government accountability committee, setting up checklists and timelines to measure progress, and new staff to audit programs.

Rep. Jessica Brumsted, D-Shelburne, says the goal is to be more transparent with taxpayers by tracking how well state dollars are spent. “It doesn’t have to be based on me being here for three terms in a row. I can be brand new because the structures will be in place to ask the same questions every year and to truly understand the impact that our work from years before is having,” she said.

Top lawmakers have said they plan on taking up some of the recommendations this legislative session, which kicks off next week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Pouech
Vermont native stabbed to death in California attack
Matthew Ayotte
Burlington Police seek assault suspect
Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
Home and barn destroyed in Northeast Kingdom fire
Police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight in Newport on Monday.
Police identify man who died after fight in Newport
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in multiple Kohl's retail thefts

Latest News

File photo
Burlington gets ready to ring in the new year with Highlight
Bruce Stevens
Super Senior: Bruce Stevens
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley/File
Haley to hold Lebanon town hall forum following slavery gaffe in Berlin
File photo
Vermont Emergency Eats program looks for future role