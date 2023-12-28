Vt. lawmakers release accountability recommendations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new push under the Golden Dome to make Vermont state government more accountable to taxpayers.

The Government Accountability Task Force this fall dug into ways to measure the success of government programs and spending. The group’s new report outlines ways to build new accountability requirements into state government, including creating a permanent government accountability committee, setting up checklists and timelines to measure progress, and new staff to audit programs.

Rep. Jessica Brumsted, D-Shelburne, says the goal is to be more transparent with taxpayers by tracking how well state dollars are spent. “It doesn’t have to be based on me being here for three terms in a row. I can be brand new because the structures will be in place to ask the same questions every year and to truly understand the impact that our work from years before is having,” she said.

Top lawmakers have said they plan on taking up some of the recommendations this legislative session, which kicks off next week.

