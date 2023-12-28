Vt. man sentenced to 5 years in federal weapons case

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windham County man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

According to federal authorities, Vermont Game Wardens began investigating Ryan Goodrich, 38, of Athens, in late 2021 for hunting after his permit was revoked. During the investigation, wardens found that Goodrich -- who is prohibited from possessing guns -- was in possession of a short-barrel shotgun. During a search of his camper that March, state and federal authorities seized the shotgun, along with six other guns, 2,978 rounds of ammunition, 880 bags of heroin, and over $7,000 in cash.

Items seized from Ryan Goodrich's camper. (Photo provided)

After a warrant was put out for his arrest, Goodrich was eventually located and taken into custody at a hotel in Deerfield, Massachusetts in April 2022.

Following his guilty plea last Wednesday in Rutland, Judge Geoffrey Crawford sentenced Goodrich to five years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.