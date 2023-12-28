How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day this week by discounting one of its menu favorites.

To help celebrate National Bacon Day on Dec. 30, the fast-food restaurant is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny.

According to the burger chain, the offer is available until Jan. 2.

Wendy’s says its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Customers can take advantage of the special by ordering online or in the Wendy’s app.

The 1-cent deal does require an additional purchase of a menu item and is available at participating locations.

Wendy’s fans can find the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer under their offers in their rewards account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont authorities are investigating the death of a man following a fight in the town of...
Authorities investigate death of man in town of Newport
A one-car crash in Bridport has claimed the life of a Vermont man. - File photo
Vermont man killed in 1-car crash
Surveillance photo
Police investigating multiple thefts from store in Berlin, Vt.
Matthew Ayotte
Burlington Police seek assault suspect
Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
Home and barn destroyed in Northeast Kingdom fire

Latest News

A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
VIDEO: Semi driver barricaded in truck after chase in Texas
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Trump ballot ban appealed to US Supreme Court by Colorado Republican Party
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp