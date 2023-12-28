How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A worker was killed Wednesday morning when a 90,000-pound trailer collapsed and fell onto him.

It happened at a business in the Massachusetts town of Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston.

The city’s fire chief says two workers were working on the 53-foot-long trailer portion of a tractor-trailer.

The male victim was underneath working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90,000 pounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into what happened.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Ayotte
Burlington Police seek assault suspect
Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
Home and barn destroyed in Northeast Kingdom fire
Ezra Pouech
Vermont native stabbed to death in California attack
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in multiple Kohl's retail thefts
Police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight in Newport on Monday.
Police identify man who died after fight in Newport

Latest News

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces Southwest plane to make emergency landing
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces emergency plane landing
Skiing under the light of fluorescents instead of the sun - isn’t new to Vermonters - but for...
Middlebury Snow Bowl lights up slopes for night skiing
A woman got to meet her great-granddaughter during her 103rd birthday celebration.
‘Such a special day’: Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday