By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We are stuck . . . in a big bowl of atmospheric soup. Low clouds, dense fog, drizzle, and scattered rain showers will still be with us through the overnight hours and into the first part of Friday. Then there will be a change in the weather pattern, but nothing too drastic.

A weak cold front will swing down from the NW late in the afternoon on Friday, changing any rain showers over to some snow showers. Those snow showers will move through fairly quickly, late Friday and Friday night, tapering off to just a few flurries on Saturday. There could be some minor snow accumulations away from the Champlain Valley through the day on Saturday, about 1-3″ worth, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

The last day of this wild weather year of 2023 on Sunday will be uncharacteristically tranquil - partly sunny with slightly warmer than average temperatures.

For outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday night, it will be a bit colder than it has been lately, but still warmer than normal (normal high & low for Burlington is now 32 & 17 respectively).

2024 will start out okay, too - just a lot of clouds around with temperatures near normal. Most of the rest of the first week of the new year is also looking pretty quiet, and a little warmer again. The next chance for any rain/snow showers will be on Thursday.

Have a great & safe holiday weekend! -Gary

