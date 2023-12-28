BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another day with more of the same. More dense fog, more mild air, and more scattered rain showers. Take it easy on the roads with patchy dense fog at times and scattered rain showers. Temperatures are again mild as daytime highs climb into the 40s for most. Rain showers become more scattered and on and off in nature this afternoon and evening. Tonight, fog sticks around as scattered rain showers continue.

Changes finally begin to arrive towards this weekend. Friday will feature more rain showers, slowly transitioning to snow Friday afternoon and evening. The snow transition continues into Friday night into Saturday. A few snowflakes continue to fly through the first half of the day Saturday. All said and done, snow accumulations look fairly minimal, with most seeing a Trace-2″, but the upper elevations of the Adirondacks could run 1-3″ before they are all said and done. \

As we head towards 2024, quieter, cooler weather begins to settle into place with mainly cloudy skies through mid-week and daytime highs closer to normal in the low to mid-30s.

Happy Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

