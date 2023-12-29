Are Vermont’s workforce investments paying off?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s workforce woes persist. New data from the state show the largest gap in unemployment to job openings in the country.

“We’ve had record growth and record job growth and record employment happening and people taking jobs over the last year and a half or so -- we’re not quite back,” said Stephanie Yu with the Public Assets Institute.

However, economists point to new data that show Vermont is still seeing effects from the pandemic. Vermont has three open jobs for every job seeker -- double the national average.

The shift is linked, in part, to the state’s aging demographic and fewer young people in the workforce. Every year, around 15,000 people retire while just over 5,000 high school seniors enter the workforce.

“Vermont is on the leading edge of this demographic transition. So, there’s attention nationally about how we’re thinking about these issues in Vermont and what strategies we may try,” said Kevin Chu with the Vermont Futures Project.

Economists say the solution is twofold -- training the state’s existing workforce and investing in apprenticeships and social programs like child care, housing, and transportation.

“I like to remind folks that data is not destiny and we can make choices to where we want to go. That trend line isn’t just something that happens to us,” Chu said.

If the demographic downturn continues, state lawmakers warn of negative consequences from not enough tax revenue to fund state programs. “It’s kind of like the chicken and egg. We have to make those investments in workforce and economic development as much as we can,” said Rep. Mike Marcotte, R-Newport.

But that gap continues to widen despite hundreds of millions of tax dollars poured into workforce development, education, housing, and other initiatives. Marcotte blames cumbersome land use regulations and inflation as adding to the problem. “All of those have had a huge impact on our ability to catch up,” he said.

Lawmakers will return to the Statehouse next week and say their focus will continue to grow career and technical education, building more housing, as well as creating a cabinet-level position for state workforce development. Ultimately, experts say the answer must be to bring new people into the state.

