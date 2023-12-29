Burlington Airport cancels flights due to fog

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dense fog created difficult conditions for pilots taking off and landing at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, leading to cancelled and diverted flights.

Burlington Airport Director Nic Longo says visibility has been as low as only 200 feet, and every airline at the airport has had multiple cancellations or delays. The airport is still open, but he says the FAA and the airlines have restrictions to land based on visibility and technological capabilities.

“Every airline does have a cancellation, or at least a delay at this time. I’m sure throughout the night we’re probably going to see a little bit more happening. Both coming into BTV and outbound. Usually this doesn’t last for long and we’ll see this really start getting better throughout the night and into tomorrow morning,” said Longo.

The hope is that flights will be able to leave, or at least come back into BTV first thing Friday morning. Travelers are urged to check the status of their flight with their airline.

