Coexisting with COVID in 2024

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This holiday season marks the third year of coexisting with COVID-19, but conditions for treatment and prevention of the virus have changed drastically in just a few years.

People from Vermont and elsewhere have been taking to Church Street and the downtown this holiday season mostly mask-free -- what a difference a few years make.

“I think COVID has just become synonymous with the flu at this point. We get our COVID vaccine when we get our flu shot,” said Sasha Ferreira, who is visiting from New Jersey.

“We still get our shots and our immunizations and hope that other people are. But yeah, I think we aren’t thinking about it much anymore,” said Carl Andrews of Shelburne.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the state is moving in the right direction. “2023 has been a very different year than what we’ve been through before,” he said. While COVID cases have started to pick up nationwide, Vermont’s latest weekly COVID surveillance update shows hospitalization remains “low.” “Fortunately, we’re not dealing with anything so novel that it’s going to be that disruptive to our lives or our ability to continue to do all the things we’ve been doing and address all of the other issues that we have to address in public health and in society,”

Levine says around 20% of Vermonters received the most recent COVID vaccine, which he calls a nation-leading number. He says older adults have an uptake of 55%.

Though more people are getting back to a more normal post-COVID life, he says it’s still important to test if you feel sick. “The impact of COVID on certain people -- that’s still rather profound. So, if you live with someone who’s high risk or you’re going to be visiting someone for a holiday, for instance, that’s high risk. I think it’s really important that you be aware if your symptoms are COVID or not,” he said

People we spoke with said it’s just a relief to get back to enjoying the holidays with family and friends. “Being able to build community, because something about COVID was so isolating, not being able to go to the restaurants, not being able to see people on a regular basis. So, I’m glad we are going to our new phase of normal,” Ferreira said.

“How much better is it to have the freedom of not having to wear masks and being able to take a trip like this? Nice, because you can actually breathe and see faces,” said Keegan Closter from Rhode Island.

