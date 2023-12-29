DUI patrols stepped up for New Year’s weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As you prepare to ring in the new year, police are reminding revelers to drive sober, saying the public will see more officers on patrol over the holiday weekend checking for impairment.

“Including the use of drugs. If you feel different, you’ll drive differently,” said Vermont State Police Lt. Paul Ravelin.

He says DUI enforcement is a top priority for law enforcement, especially around the holidays. During that time, agencies including the state police and local sheriff’s departments will have saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints in various locations.

“We know that’s not going to work if we just back off and do nothing. We know that we need the presence out there,” said Chittenden County Sheriff’s Lt. Allen Fortin.

Data shows that over the past several decades, fatal crashes involving drunk drivers have trended downward. Between 1982 and 1992, there was an average of 60 fatal crashes per year involving a drunk driver. That number dropped to 38 in the next decade and then as low as 27 per year in the 2000s.

“The attitude toward impaired driving was much different. It was different when I was younger. Even though it was illegal, society accepted it more,” said Bill Jenkins with the Vermont Highway Safety Office. He says public safety campaigns helped shift behavior, along with stronger enforcement and stiffer penalties.

“We can’t arrest our way out of the problem. It’s part of the solution -- enforcement -- it’s only part of it. A majority of Vermonters do the right thing but unfortunately, there’s still a small subset of people that make the wrong decision, and those are the people we need to try to get to.”

Despite gains, the number of deaths caused by impaired drivers has been trending upward in recent years to an average of 31 over the past decade. Jenkins says some of that can be attributed to lingering impacts on driver behavior during the pandemic.

On top of education and enforcement, federal agencies are working to design new standards for automakers when it comes to technology in new cars. Some include breath and touch sensors to detect whether someone drank alcohol.

