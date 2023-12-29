A full house in Lebanon for Republican candidate Nikki Haley

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made her case to Upper Valley voters at a campaign event in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

It was a standing ovation at the end of Haley’s town hall at the Hilton Garden Inn. Fans, undecided voters, and those curious about the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador filled the room.

This is Nancy Brause’s 4th Nikki Haley town hall. She thinks the candidate has the best chance of uniting the country. “She’s just a great person to be in the room with. She’s so positive. She’s going to try to reunite us as one,” said Brause.

Brause was one of many who held this sentiment. The few who spoke at the town hall felt their country was divided, and a candidate like Haley might fix that.

“The great divide that’s happening in this country, I think Nikki can change that. If she gets elected, that change will happen,” said Robert Knox, another voter from Rutland who attended the town hall.

“If” is the key word. A recent CBS News poll showed 29% of republican primary voters said they’d cast their ballot for Haley compared to 44% for Trump.

When asked if she thought she could beat Trump in the primaries, Haley responded; “I think we’re trying to touch as many hands as we can. We have done so many town halls, I’ve lost count. We answer questions, we shake every hand, I’m the last person to leave, and the goal is to build relationships with granite staters.”

Melissa Knox says she’s proud of Haley. As an underdog, Haley has paved a path that makes Knox hopeful.

“Because she’s a woman, she’ll be our first woman president. We’re hopeful that gonna happen, that that’s gonna be the case,” said Knox.

Nikki Haley stayed after the town hall to greet voters to try to woo them to vote for her in the Republican Primaries on January 23rd.

