HIV case numbers remain consistent in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Advancements in HIV care mean a diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.

Health officials say the prevalence of the auto-immune disease is low in Vermont with around 4 to 11 cases detected per year. Officials say just over 700 Vermonters are living with HIV and know it. but there’s still a push to get tested -- with new tech helping detect more cases.

The AIDS epidemic led to thousands of deaths nationwide in the mid 80′s into the 90′s. Despite the first treatment being introduced in 1995, new cases remain consistent across the country and in Vermont.

“We aren’t seeing the days of greater number of individuals impacted. Still, any one individual impacted is something that we’re all hopefully trying to prevent,” said Daniel Daltry with Vt. Dept. of Health.

Treatment and testing for AIDS, now more commonly known as Stage 3 HIV, have made huge strides over the years and continue to improve. Vermonters can be tested by their doctor, using an at-home kit, or through a community care provider like Planned Parenthood, which uses what’s called a fourth-generation HIV test, identifying infection within 30 or 60 days.

“The kind of array of options for screening and accuracy has only increased and it’s a really easy test to access and very helpful for patients who want to have that answer on the same day of their visit. So they don’t go home feeling anxious or anticipation result.” Gena Zollman of Planned Parenthood of New England says their testing numbers stay consistent.

From July 2022 to June 2023, 1200 rapid tests were conducted, and 685 blood tests were sent out.

Testing now allows for faster results leading to quick care and a better chance to prevent transmission. “Within 60 days, we had identified a first acute case something that we would have missed had we not used this advanced technology in terms of HIV,” said Daltry.

Not only has testing improved, but so have prevention methods. Pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP, reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99%.

Zollman says they have seen an increased demand for the medication. “It’s a super effective medication that we can prescribe with really low barriers in our clinics,” said Zollman.

While options like prep are available, testing remains the key to lower transmission levels. The Department of Health says the majority of HIV cases in Vermont are sexually transmitted, with less than 8% acquiring HIV through drug use.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.