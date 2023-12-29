Local retailers rejoice over improved holiday sales

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local stores are re-stocking shelves after what they say was a busy holiday shopping season.

Dawn Hutcheson came to Vermont for the new year to celebrate her best friend’s birthday. She spent some time shopping at the University Mall in South Burlington. But with rising costs, her list looks a little different this year.

“Definitely different. Because of the economy right now, then the prices are very expensive, so kind of had to limit it to who you were shopping for this year for the holidays,” Hutcheson said.

Despite some cautious shopping, retailers large and small did well this year, according to Erin Sigrist with the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association. She says stores are seeing levels of pre-pandemic shopping. And while a double-digit increase in online sales has had an impact, in-person shopping is still a staple in Vermont.

“The return rate we are anticipating will be around 14% -- that’s higher than it was last year. I want to say, last year was a 12% return rate. Spending year over year has increased. So, we are up three to four percent for holiday shopping spending habits,” Sigrist said.

Jim Vitanos with Jim’s Sports at the UMall says his sales reflect that data. “Traffic has been good. We were fortunate in terms of weather -- we didn’t lose any days, any hours. Also, I think that fact that Thanksgiving is earlier this year provides a longer buying season, selling season,” he said.

