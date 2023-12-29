How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Palestinian-American student speaks out about Burlington shooting

Tamara Tamimi with her son, Kinnan Abdalhamid, at the UVM Medical Center/File
Tamara Tamimi with her son, Kinnan Abdalhamid, at the UVM Medical Center/File(Hasan Jamali | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISO (WCAX) - Another one of the college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington last month is speaking out about the experience.

Kinnan Abdalhamid attends Haverford College in Pennsylvania and was among the three students shot while they were walking down Pearl Street Thanksgiving weekend. Abdalhamid is in the Bay Area over the holidays and spoke about the emotional impact the incident has had, even as he heals physically.

“I always felt threatened on an intellectual level, showing your truth, sharing your history, showing what Palestinians have experienced for 75 years of oppression could get you in trouble, usually due to rash actions based on ignorance by others,” Abdalhamid said. “I’m always gonna represent Palestine and I hope these events don’t deter other Palestinians to still be proud of their identity.”

Abdalhamid was shot in the glute while his friends sustained more serious injuries. Hisham Awartani, who attends Brown University, was paralyzed from the chest down after a bullet lodged in his spine.

Police say 48-year-old Jason Eaton shot the men outside his apartment building. He has pleaded not guilty.

Related Stories:

Final Burlington shooting victim discharged from hospital

Vigil for victims of gun violence held at UVM

College student critically injured in Burlington shooting to undergo long rehab

A world away from the West Bank, Vermont shooting victims and their families face new grief and fear

Ex of man charged in Burlington shootings had police remove gun from home

Victim in Burlington shootings speaks out

Families of shooting victims arrive in Burlington

‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns

Authorities face calls to declare a hate crime in Vermont shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent

Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react

Local leaders respond to shooting of 3 Palestinian-American men

Vermont for Justice in Palestine holds vigil for 3 shot in Burlington

Community members react to Burlington triple shooting

Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
2024 brings new Vt. DMV fees, registration requirements
Burlington’s Battery Street was closed early Thursday morning for what firefighters say was a...
Burlington officials investigate early morning fires at CityPlace, homeless encampment
Ryan Goodrich
Vt. man sentenced to 5 years in federal weapons case
Police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight in Newport on Monday.
Police identify man who died after fight in Newport
Ezra Pouech
Vermont native stabbed to death in California attack

Latest News

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made her case to Upper Valley voters at a campaign...
A full house in Lebanon for Republican candidate Nikki Haley
Advancements in HIV care mean a diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.
HIV case numbers remain consistent in Vt.
File photo
HIV case numbers remain consistent in Vermont
Visibility improved slightly Friday at the Burlington airport.
Burlington Airport cancels flights due to fog