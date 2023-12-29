How to help
Pets with Potential: Meet Iris

Iris
Iris(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a one-year-old pit bull mix named Iris.

She is very affectionate but can be shy at first when meeting new people. Iris is still a youngster and is working on puppy manners. She likes other dogs, and has lived with young children. Iris does not get along with cats.

For more information about Iris and other animals to adopt, contact Homeward Bound,

