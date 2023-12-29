How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

FILE - View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept....
FILE - View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept. 19, 2023. South Africa has launched a case at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks. South Africa’s submission filed Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character.”(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks. Israel swiftly rejected the filing “with disgust.”

South Africa’s submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character” as they are committed with the intent “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza” as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group.

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza. A hearing into that request is likely in the coming days or weeks. The case, if it goes ahead, will take years.

The Israeli government “rejected with disgust” the South African genocide accusations, calling it a “blood libel.” A Foreign Ministry statement said the case lacks a legal foundation and constitutes a “vile exploitation and cheapening” of the court.

Israel also accused South Africa of cooperating with Hamas, the militant group whose Oct. 7 cross-border attack in southern Israel triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

Palestinian poet and writer Mosab Abu Toha talks to CNN about how Israeli forces detained, handcuffed and beat him as well as stripped him naked. (Source: CNN)

The statement also said Israel is committed to and operates according to international law and focuses its military actions solely against Hamas, adding that the residents of Gaza are not an enemy. It asserted that it takes steps to minimize harm to civilians and to allow humanitarian aid to enter the territory.

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention.

Whether it will succeed in halting the war remains to be seen. While the court’s orders are legally binding, they are not always followed.

In March 2022, the court ordered Russia to halt hostilities in Ukraine, a binding legal ruling that Moscow flouted as it pressed ahead with its devastating attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities.

South Africa has been a fierce critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Many including President Cyril Ramaphosa have compared Israel’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank with South Africa’s past apartheid regime of racial segregation.

Ramaphosa has accused Israel of war crimes and acts “tantamount to genocide.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
2024 brings new Vt. DMV fees, registration requirements
Burlington’s Battery Street was closed early Thursday morning for what firefighters say was a...
Burlington officials investigate early morning fires at CityPlace, homeless encampment
Ryan Goodrich
Vt. man sentenced to 5 years in federal weapons case
Police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight in Newport on Monday.
Police identify man who died after fight in Newport
Ezra Pouech
Vermont native stabbed to death in California attack

Latest News

FILE - Michael Cohen leaves for a break during the civil business fraud trial of former...
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he unwittingly sent AI-generated fake legal cases to his attorney
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy...
Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets...
Browns WR Elijah Moore hospitalized overnight after ‘scary’ concussion in win over Jets