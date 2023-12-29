Trump will be on the Vermont primary ballot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite challenges to Donald Trump appearing on the primary ballot in Maine, Colorado, and several other states, the former president is expected to appear on Vermont’s Republican primary ballot this spring.

The challenges in the other states revolve around a Civil War-era provision of the 14th Amendment that says US officials who take an oath to uphold the Constitution are disqualified from holding future office if they “engaged in insurrection” or have “given aid or comfort” to insurrectionists.

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas says no Vermonter has challenged Trump’s ability to be on the ballot. “This entire landscape right now is unprecedented and it is a complex set of legal challenges and there are very little previous cases we can point to to predict what might happen,” she said.

Trump, along with five other GOP and six Democratic candidates will appear on the primary ballot on March 5.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to have the final word on the issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.