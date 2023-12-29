How to help
Vt. lawmakers to consider opening spigot for school construction

File photo(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time for Vermont to start paying for school construction, according to House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington.

Vermont has not supported school renovation projects since 2007 and many are in disrepair. Added to that are concerns about PCB contamination in a number of buildings that were built before 1980.

Krowinski says a study committee put forth recommendations on how the state can help and they’re on the table this upcoming session. “We want to look at a sustainable way to help support our schools,” she said. “I don’t think we have a choice at this point. I think the need is so great.”

She says a school construction bill would likely also incorporate PCB testing efforts.

So what else is on the to-do list as lawmakers get back to work next week? Krowinski and Senate President Phil Baruth are Darren Perron’s guests coming up this Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

