Vt. pursuing disaster declaration for December flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is pursuing federal funding to help pay for repairs from flooding earlier this month.

Vermont Emergency Management officials submitted a request for a preliminary damage assessment from FEMA to see if the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration, similar to what was granted following flooding in July.

The feds will be looking at damage from flooding that occurred on December 18th and 19th in Addison, Essex, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, and Windsor Counties.

“These floods caused significant damage to local roads,” Vermont Emergency Management Director Eric Forand said in a statement. “Repair work will strain many municipal road budgets just as the winter season begins, we want to do all we can to ensure towns receive funding from all assistance programs they are eligible for.”

If Vermont meets the $1.18 million threshold, the federal government would pick up 75% of the tab for public infrastructure repairs.

The assessments are expected to begin in early January.

