BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -As we head into the last weekend of the year, we are finally going to be getting a change in the weather pattern, but nothing too drastic.

The showery, drizzly, foggy, but mild weather pattern that we have been in lately will finally break up as a weak cold front drops southward from Canada. That colder air will change any remaining rain showers over to snow showers as we go through the overnight hours. The valleys will hardly get any snow at all, but in the higher elevations, there will be a dusting to as much as 3″ of snow accumulation by Saturday morning, with the higher amounts in the higher mountain peaks.

There will be a few, lingering, scattered flurries here and there throughout the day on Saturday. Then a bubble of high pressure will build in for Sunday to give us some decent weather on the last day of 2023. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night as we transition into 2024, otherwise the weather will be pretty tranquil - just a bit chillier than what we have seen lately, although those temperatures will still be a bit above normal (normal high & low in Burlington is now 31 and 17 respectively).

2024 will start with lots of clouds on Monday morning, but skies will be clearing later in the day, heading for a partly sunny Tuesday. It will start clouding up again on Wednesday ahead of a frontal system that may bring a few snow and/or rain showers on Thursday. Friday is looking dry again, but just a bit colder.

Have a great & safe holiday weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.