BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are starting our Friday with more fog, milder temperatures, and rain showers. Rain begins to transition over to snow this afternoon and this evening. Daytime highs for the day climb back into the upper 30s and 40s. Tonight, snow showers continue as overnight lows fall back into the 30s. Some snow showers stick around through at least the first half of the day Saturday, with snow totals running between a Trace and 1.5″ of new snow with up to 3 possible in the higher elevations. Temperatures for Saturday are in the 30s for daytime highs.

There is finally a shift in this rather gloomy pattern as we head towards the second half of the weekend. Sunday starts with cloud cover and maybe a few mountain snow flurries, but we could see the clouds break apart a tad through the second half of the day on Sunday and see a few breaks of sun. Temperatures on Sunday climb into the low and mid-30s. Overnight lows dip back into the teens and 20s New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

2024 will start okay, too - just a lot of clouds around with temperatures near normal. Most of the rest of the first week of the new year also looks quiet and a little warmer again. The next chance for any rain/snow showers will be on Thursday.

Have a great holiday weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

