How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (Gray News) – Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle ended his show early on Wednesday night in Florida after he spotted an audience member breaking his no-phone rule.

Chappelle was performing at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the second of his five shows between Christmas and New Years.

According to the Miami Herald, Chappelle reportedly noticed a fan near the front rows with a phone out.

The newspaper reported that Chappelle was angry and scolded the fan before leaving the stage and ending his set early.

Many fans paid over $100 per ticket to see the show.

The venue’s website says select events are “device and electronics free, per the artist’s request” and that phones and other devices are placed into locked pouches that are not opened until the end of the show.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
2024 brings new Vt. DMV fees, registration requirements
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in Dover, Mass.
Middlebury College student among victims in Mass. domestic shooting
Visibility improved slightly Friday at the Burlington airport.
Burlington Airport cancels flights due to fog
Battery St. encampment
Burlington officials say encampments monitored for health and safety
File photo
HIV case numbers remain consistent in Vermont

Latest News

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
A viral photo showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his nearly empty restaurant,...
Photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.
Endangered zebra born on Christmas Day at Arizona zoo