Federal money attempts to curb nursing shortage

By Laura Ullman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new virtual nursing lab is opening at Norwich University. That’s thanks to a federal grant brought home by Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders presented the issue of Vermont’s critical nursing shortage in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He said, “Now more than ever, we need to find ways to increase the number of nurses in Vermont.” The award will expand the Norwich nursing program’s access to virtual reality and other training simulations. Llynne Kiernan has been teaching at Norwich since 2004. She says the school is tech savvy , and is at the forefront of nursing education. “The equipment we’ve been able to order -- it’s current, it’s contemporary, it will really help our students bring their clinical experience to the next level.” said Kiernan. The total appropriations come out to $487,000. Kiernan says she hopes it inspires student nurses to come learn at a tech-centered nursing school in Vermont, and stay here after.

