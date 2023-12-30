How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Games of the year: #15-11

The holiday tradition returns as we count down our area’s best games of the year
The holiday tradition returns as we count down our area’s best games of the year
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The WCAX Sports team racked our brains, voted, and now we’re counting down the best games played in our area over the last twelve months. We start the countdown today with Games #15-11.

#15: Thunder Road Street Stock feature sees Josh Lovely edge out Taylor Hoar by a nose.

#14: Vermont Mountaineers hold on for a wild 3-2 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks thanks to TJ Williams’ game-saving snag.

#13: UVM men’s hoops overcomes an early deficit to down UMass-Lowell in the America East Championship and punch their ticket back to March Madness.

#12: UVM field hockey bounces back from early 3-0 deficit to edge Cal in overtime.

#11: St. J downs Rutland in overtime of their D1 girls hoops semifinal, with Hayden Wilkins playing the role of hero.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
2024 brings new Vt. DMV fees, registration requirements
Ryan Goodrich
Vt. man sentenced to 5 years in federal weapons case
Burlington’s Battery Street was closed early Thursday morning for what firefighters say was a...
Burlington officials investigate early morning fires at CityPlace, homeless encampment
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in Dover, Mass.
Middlebury College student among victims in Mass. domestic shooting
Battery St. encampment
Burlington officials say encampments monitored for health and safety

Latest News

Tigers dominate middle quarters in 67-47 win
Princeton rolls past UVM women’s hoops
Tigers dominate middle quarters in 67-47 win
Princeton rolls past UVM women’s hoops
The holiday tradition returns as we count down our area’s best games of the year
Games of the year: #15-11
Recapping the year in sports outside the high schools and colleges
2023 Year in Review: Miscellaneous