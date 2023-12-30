Games of the year: #15-11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The WCAX Sports team racked our brains, voted, and now we’re counting down the best games played in our area over the last twelve months. We start the countdown today with Games #15-11.

#15: Thunder Road Street Stock feature sees Josh Lovely edge out Taylor Hoar by a nose.

#14: Vermont Mountaineers hold on for a wild 3-2 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks thanks to TJ Williams’ game-saving snag.

#13: UVM men’s hoops overcomes an early deficit to down UMass-Lowell in the America East Championship and punch their ticket back to March Madness.

#12: UVM field hockey bounces back from early 3-0 deficit to edge Cal in overtime.

#11: St. J downs Rutland in overtime of their D1 girls hoops semifinal, with Hayden Wilkins playing the role of hero.

