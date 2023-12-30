Green Mountain Power to more than double its heat pump rebate in New Year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New benefits for those going green in the new year.

Starting January 1, Green Mountain Power is more than doubling its heat pump rebate. Income-eligible customers will receive a $2,000 rebate when they buy a heat pump, up from the current $600.

Heat pumps gained traction in recent years, with 30,700 installed in Vermont since 2020. GMP’s Kristin Kelly says they expect even more growth with this update.

“Customers have shown tremendous interest in this clean energy technology and we’re glad that we have these programs that can help those who want to take part,” Kelly said.

Customers must make at or below 80% area median income to qualify for the rebate. Also in the new year, GMP is continuing its rebate programs for driving, heating and cooling, yard care and more.

