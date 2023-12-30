Gyms gear up for New Year membership spike

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s almost the new year, and that means gyms are gearing up for a wave of new members.

Doug Bishop with the Burlington YMCA expects 300 to 400 new members in January alone.

“We really see membership start to increase at the end of the calendar year, November into December, and continue right through January and February,” Bishop said.

He says membership tends to drop off after February as people lose sight of their goals. Member Carla Beecher, who joined the YMCA in October, stays motivated by remembering why she’s working out in the first place.

“Think of exercise as a treat for your body and also for your mind,” Beecher said. “I mean, you do feel really good after you exercise.”

Bishop says a resolution to work out more doesn’t have to mean all or nothing.

“Don’t be too hard on yourself,” Bishop said. “If you don’t make it in January 1, that’s fine. If you’ve got a nice habit going for a few weeks and then you drop off, come back in a week or two.”

The EDGE Sports and Fitness in South Burlington sees a similar New Year jump and eventual drop-off. To keep them coming back, CEO Michael Feitelberg encourages members to find activities they truly enjoy.

“Whether people are coming in to try a class for the first time or go in the pool or take a swimming lesson, the idea is just to try to get something that’s gonna keep them motivated and also have fun,” Feitelberg said.

82-year-old Frank Breen has done just that. He’s come to the EDGE since the ‘70s, cranking flute music and hitting whatever equipment feels right that day.

“It isn’t as much as you do it, it’s as consistently as you do it,” Breen said.

For those looking to take that first step, it’s worth shopping around at the many gyms that offer New Year deals.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.