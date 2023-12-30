Princeton rolls past UVM women’s hoops

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s basketball team closed its noncon slate with maybe the toughest opponent they’ll see all year, and Princeton took advantage of every Catamount mistake en route to a 67-47 win.

Emma Utterback led the way with 23 points for the Cats, but she was matched point for point by Tiger guard Madison St. Rose.

With the loss, Vermont closes nonconference play at 8-6 and will open the America East slate next Thursday as they host UNH.

