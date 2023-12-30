How to help
UVM men’s hockey rolls St. Thomas

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been more than five years since the UVM men’s hockey team was above the .500 mark, but they got to 8-7-1 on the year following a dominant 5-1 win over St. Thomas Friday night at the Gut. Five different Catamounts found the back of the net and Gabe Carriere recorded 28 saves in the win.

“Yeah, it’s a good feeling,” said interim head coach Steve Wiedler after the win. “Obviously that’s a goal of ours to be winning hockey games, but at the end of the day, there’s no gold medals handed out this time of year. There’s no championships won. So yeah we’re happy with the step that we’re taking but we’ve gotta find a way to continue that and consistency’s the name of the game. And you guys know how tough college hockey is, so that’s the challenge for our group.”

The Cats will look to make it five straight wins Saturday evening as they face the Tommies again at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

