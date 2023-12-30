BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a year of weather extremes, we get to spend the last days of 2023 and the first days of the New Year enjoying some quiet, much more typical weather for this time of year. Some light snow showers continue to move through the area Saturday night. There could also be some patchy freezing drizzle. Watch out for an isolated slick spot, but other than that it will be a mainly cloudy night with temperatures ranging from the upper teens to mid 20s.

Temperatures have been running much warmer than normal for this time of year, so even though temperatures are colder than they’ve been in almost a week, there still a bit above normal for late December. A couple flurries are possible to start the day Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Snow showers should taper off by afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

Areas of sunshine will try to emerge as the day progresses, but dry air higher up in the atmosphere will be fighting a pesky layer of moisture closer to the ground. As a result, some areas may remain mostly cloudy through the day. Regardless, it will be a dry and quiet evening to ring in the new year. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s by midnight, so it will feel more like winter for New Year’s Eve celebrations, but it won’t be bitterly cold.

A couple light snow showers may develop near Lake Champlain Monday morning, but the first day of the new year will overall be another quiet one with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Temperatures will be above normal again by Tuesday in the mid to upper 30s with a better chance for sunshine.

Our next chance for some more widespread snow will be next Thursday. Another system will move through late in the week, setting the stage for a cooler weekend.

