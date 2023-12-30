BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Saturday! We will start our day with a few leftover light rain and snow showers, but that is having few impacts on area roadways. As we head through the rest of your Saturday, we will see drier conditions, but the gray skies and clouds will stick around. A spot snow flurry here and there this afternoon can’t be ruled out in the upper elevations as temperatures climb into the 30s. Tonight, clouds stick around as overnight lows are cooler, falling back into the upper teens and 20s.

After several days of gray and gloomy weather, some sunshine could finally be on the way. Sunday will start the day with cloud cover, but we could lose some of that cloud cover Sunday afternoon and see some breaks of sunshine. Any New Year’s Eve plans look good to go, with increasing clouds overhead and overnight lows falling into the 20s. We will start 2024 with more clouds, but I think we could see a few more breaks of sunshine through the second half of Monday and Tuesday.

It will start clouding up again on Wednesday, ahead of a frontal system that may bring a few snow and rain showers on Thursday. Friday is looking dry again but just a bit colder.

Have a great & safe holiday weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.