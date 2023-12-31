Antique sign stolen in Vermont found in New Hampshire shop

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - An antique sign stolen off a house in Vermont - was found for sale at an antique shop in New Hampshire.

Vermont State Police said they received a report of a stolen “Flying a Service” sign from an Enosburg resident who says had been in his family for 30 years.

The victim posted about the stolen sign on social media - where the sign was then located at a store in New Hampshire.

The store owner says 44-year-old Travis Barbour of Enosburg sold him the sign.

Barbour was arrested at his residence in Newark on an unrelated warrant - and issued a citation for grand larceny and unlawful mischief.

The victim received the sign back - with some damage.

