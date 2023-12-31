How to help
Games of the year: #10-6

Our countdown continues as we reach the first half of the top 10
By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As our year in review series continues, we’ve reached the top-10 in our ‘games of the year’ countdown.

#10: UVM women’s hockey defeats UNH in the Hockey East quarterfinals, thanks to Theresa Schafzahl’s overtime goal.

#9: North Country edges Bellows Falls in an overtime thriller, to punch its ticket to the D2 high school football state championship.

#8: UVM women’s basketball defeats UAlbany 38-36 in the America East championship, to clinch a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.

#7: Burr & Burton girls lacrosse defeats CVU in double overtime to win the state championship. The RedHawks tied the game with four seconds left in regulation, but the Bulldogs got the final goal.

#6: UVM men’s soccer defeats #12 UCF in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

