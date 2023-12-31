How to help
Lamoille County food share overwhelmed

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Food shelves across the state are seeing a rise in need, but one pantry is cutting back. Starting February 1st of 2024, the Lamoille County Food Share will be limiting the amount of people they serve. They serve about 20 Vermont towns, and since the July floods, more people have been coming for food outside it’s service area. The pantry relies on donations, and purchases their food from the Vermont food bank. Officials say they are not only seeing people from lower income families, but more middle income families are starting to rely on the service.

“In order to continue to be financially viable, and continue to serve our originating Lamoille County Community. We can’t continue to you know, welcome everyone to our doors. Even though we would absolutely love to be able to do that.” said Tess Milner of the Lamoille Community Food Share. Milner says if people outside of Lamiolle county need help finding a food shelf, the Vermont food bank has a map on their website.

