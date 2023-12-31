How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man killed during hunting accident

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man has died after a hunting accident in Smith County, Mississippi.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the accident around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Forestry Service Road.

Deputies and first responders both arrived on the scene and learned that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound while hunting.

He later succumbed to his injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in Dover, Mass.
Middlebury College student among victims in Mass. domestic shooting
Stolen antique sign recovered
Antique sign stolen in Vermont found in New Hampshire shop
Green Mountain Power
Green Mountain Power to more than double its heat pump rebate in New Year
DUI patrols for new years
DUI patrols stepped up for New Year’s weekend
File photo
2024 brings new Vt. DMV fees, registration requirements

Latest News

FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
file
Lamoille County food share overwhelmed
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84