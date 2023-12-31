How to help
Police investigate gunfire in South Burlington

South Burlington Police Dept.
South Burlington Police Dept.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a South Burlington man after he fired a gun on Barrett Street.

South Burlington police department responded to Simpson Court on Saturday for a report of a residence that had been struck by gunfire. They say they found a visible bullet hole upon arrival and concluded that the shot had come from a residence on Simpson Court.

Officers made contact with 34-year-old Lucas Hauman, who told officers he discharged a handgun while manipulating the firearm and did not think the gun was loaded.

Officers seized multiple firearms from Hauman’s residence in connection with the investigation.

