Police track down lost man in woods

By Lucy Caile
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police were able to locate a man they say got lost in the woods.

Vermont state police say they received a report that an elderly man walked into the woods behind a residence on East Hill Road in the town of Troy on Saturday night. His family was unable to find him, and the temperatures were freezing with blowing wind.

A search team with VSP K9 units tracked the man’s scent, found him in a wooded area, and brought him safely out. Newport EMS evaluated and transported him to North Country hospital as a precaution.

