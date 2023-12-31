Police track down lost man in woods

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police were able to locate a man they say got lost in the woods.

Vermont state police say they received a report that an elderly man walked into the woods behind a residence on East Hill Road in the town of Troy on Saturday night. His family was unable to find him, and the temperatures were freezing with blowing wind.

A search team with VSP K9 units tracked the man’s scent, found him in a wooded area, and brought him safely out. Newport EMS evaluated and transported him to North Country hospital as a precaution.

