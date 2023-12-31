Search for missing person underway in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 21-year-old male.

The missing person was last seen in Maplefields North on Route 7 near Highgate Plaza on Dec. 30 after leaving work at McDonald’s on 183 Swanton Road in St. Albans at 2p.m. and is believed to be on foot.

He is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

He was seen wearing tan Carhartt overalls, a blue collared t-shirt, and a black winter jacket.

Police said Ryan suffers from epilepsy and may be on the verge of having seizure episodes.

Please notify the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with any information by dialing 9-1-1 or 802-524-2121.

