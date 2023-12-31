How to help
Vermont Congressional Delegation celebrate Vermont U.S. Service Academy Nominees

By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - At the annual reception held at the Vermont State House, students from across Vermont received nomination certificates signed by members of the Vermont Congressional Delegation.

Brattleboro resident Benjamin Berg is one of the 19 nominees this year.

”I’m really excited to be here, glad for this opportunity, excited to meet people who I know share a similar passion for the world and for just being involved and that makes me really happy to know there’s other people out there and these kinds of things happen,” Berg said.

And he says he couldn’t have done it without the support of his parents.

”I’m in awe, I’m amazed at my son I have to say, bringing us to great places like this and having these experiences because of him is pretty amazing but I’m really just proud of who he is as a person because he’s a wonderful person, but this accomplishment is extraordinary,” Karen Berg said.

“We’re thrilled, it’s been a long road started many years ago actually and it’s a lot of hard work and it seems to pay off,” Timothy Berg said.

The five military academies are: U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, and Merchant Marine Academy.

Rep. Becca Balint said she is excited to see how these students will make an impact.

“It is joyous, and I feel so much pride for all these young people and their families. I feel hopeful about the future. These are people who understand that service is about giving back to the community, giving back to the nation,” Balint said.

Although this is an annual ceremony -- Bernie Sanders’ State Director Katie Van Haste says she enjoyed hearing the discussions from the nominees - a new addition to the celebration this year.

“I love this event. I think it’s a great opportunity to talk to these young people, hear what’s inspired them to have public service be part of their future,” Van Haste said.

Senator Peter Welch says he enjoyed hearing what their motivations were during the roundtable discussion.

”It’s very inspiring you know a lot of chaos in Washington, a lot of hope in this room and it’s the future and every one of these kids they want to serve,” Welch said.

The delegation’s recommendations -- are then forwarded to the national academy -- for a final decision.

