Vermont Ninja Warrior Training Center welcomed competitors to test their strength Saturday

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Saturday morning – the Vermont Ninja Warrior Training Center welcomed competitors to test their strength, endurance, balance, confidence and agility.

Competitors tried to complete as many obstacles as possible in a certain time limit. There were four different categories divided by age group – Starting from just seven years old and going up to sixteen and older.

“The most rewarding part is seeing people brand new to this, getting excited to try something new and to see people that have been working really hard training to put it to use whether you do great or not, I mean that’s part of the fun in ninjas,” Christopher Tower of Vermont ninja warrior training center.

Tower says he and his team spent the last two weeks building and purchasing brand new items for the obstacle courses. The event lasted for roughly nine hours.

