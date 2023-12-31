BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We finally made it to the end of 2023, but the very last day of this crazy weather year was uncharacteristically quiet. And that’s the way it will stay as we transition into 2024 - just cloudy skies and a light north wind through the night. But it will be a little colder than we have seen lately. Still, temperatures will be running a little above what is normal for this time of the year (normal high and low in Burlington are now 31 and 16, respectively).

After a cloudy start to 2024 on Monday morning, we’ll actually get in on some afternoon sunshine. The 2nd day of the year on Tuesday will be even sunnier, and warmer, too.

By mid-week, a disturbance may bring a few rain or snow showers. There will be a better chance for some snow showers on Thursday. A larger, stronger, coastal storm will be staying to our east, but it may bring us some blustery conditions late Thursday into Friday. Otherwise, Friday will feature more sunshine again.

The first weekend of 2024 will start out okay with some sun early Saturday. Then it will be clouding up as a frontal system moves our way from the southwest. That system will bring us the chance for some snow on Sunday.

Have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve and Day! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.