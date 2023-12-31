BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve made it to the last day of 2023, and thankfully the year will go out on a quiet note. Clouds will persist for most of the day in a lot of places. There are still some flurries and light snow showers out there to start the day, but those should taper off as the morning goes on.

This afternoon will be a battle between drier air moving overhead and a layer of clouds trapped closer to the ground. Clouds are notoriously stubborn this time of year, so some areas might not see much clearing. Others could see breaks of sun. Regardless, clouds will increase this evening as an area of low pressure passes well to our south.

Highs today will be right on par for this time of year in the upper 20s to low 30s. Anyone heading out for New Year’s Eve celebrations is in luck this year. We won’t have any rain or snow to worry about, and temperatures will be winter-like, but not too frigid. Temperatures will fall through the 20s over the course of the evening under a mainly cloudy sky. Those clouds will actually serve as a bit of a blanket. Temperatures should be in the mid 20s by midnight.

New Year’s Day will be another quiet day. The day starts mostly cloudy with the chance for a few snow showers along Lake Champlain. There should be some breaks of sun by afternoon with highs near 30.

After a couple days with near-normal temperatures, it will be warmer again by Tuesday. Sunshine will also be more abundant Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. A couple light snow showers are possible Tuesday night, with more clouds on Wednesday. The next chance for more widespread light snow is Thursday as temperatures return to near normal values by the end of the week.

Have a safe and happy New Year!

-Jess Langlois

