AI, streaming, social media: A closer look at digital trends

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From streaming services to artificial intelligence, staying connected continues to be a trend going into 2024.

Global data shows that as of October 2023, there were 4.95 billion social media users around the world. That’s more than 60% of the earth’s population.

And the numbers are growing; 215 million new users signed up since the previous year that data was collected. That’s according to digital behaviors and trends tracking firm Kepios.

But as more and more people get their information from Facebook, YouTube or TikTok, some prefer to stay away.

“I’m over it, unfortunately, it’s just, it’s too much. It causes way too much stress and just to keep my sanity, it’s really hard,” said Andrea Royer of St. Albans.

Others still can’t get enough.

“I love social media,” said Teammy Douglas of Colchester. “I can stay in touch with friends and family and I maybe spend two hours a day on it.”

“It’s become essential now to get messages out, good or bad. It’s essential, therefore you have to have some sort of presence on there in order to have any kind of touch with what’s going on with the world and even in your own community,” said Todd Douglas of Colchester.

Global data shows the average person spends nearly 2.5 hours a day on social media.

While users may be growing, there’s new technology gaining traction and you’ve likely used it today, whether you knew it or not.

“I would consider my biggest media trend for 2024 to be more widespread use of artificial intelligence and particularly the broader adoption of so-called generative AI, the using of this technology to create images and voices and text and videos,” said Sebastiaan Gorissen, a professor at St. Michael’s College in Colchester.

Gorissen believes AI will continue to advance which could potentially cause problems. Deep fakes or digitally manipulated videos using artificial intelligence popped up across social media in 2023 and could grow in popularity, especially in a contentious election year.

“AI is not essential but at the same time it’s a tool that can be used if controlled correctly... but it’s very easy,” Todd Douglas said.

With the media evolving, let’s not forget about streaming services. More people are watching their favorite shows on their phones instead of the big screen. One Essex resident I spoke with says he enjoys all of the different streaming service apps but can find it to be too much at times.

“I do, however, it’s kind of overwhelming having to sign up for everything, you know, like sign up for four different streaming services to watch a handful of movies and shows and whatnot,” said Tristan Taylor of Essex.

Xander Gents, 15, says he prefers using social media to get information and stay connected, saying Snapchat is his favorite.

“That’s where I talk to a lot of my friends and that’s where I met most of my friends,” said Gents of Essex.

On the other hand, Gorissen says he believes TikTok will continue to grow and continue to be an outlet for the younger generation.

